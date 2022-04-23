Entertainment

'Night Sky' trailer: Sissy Spacek, JK Simmons, and mysterious portal

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 23, 2022, 04:16 pm 2 min read

Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons star in 'Night Sky'.

Two Academy Award-winning actors, Sissy Spacek (Coal Miner's Daughter) and JK Simmons (Whiplash) are coming together for a brand new series on Amazon Prime Video. Night Sky will feature the two stars as a couple in a science fiction drama comprising secret portals in their backyard, other planets, and mysterious strangers. Prime Video released its trailer recently. Here's a breakdown.

Night Sky will be the second sci-fi project Prime Video has released this month, after Cole Sprouse-Lana Condor's romantic film Moonshot.

The show also marks the first collaboration of two talented actors—Spacek and Simmons.

While Spacek last starred in Prime's Homecoming (2018), the latter has been busy with multiple projects.

In fact, his 2021 sci-fi venture The Tomorrow War was also a Prime release.

Trailer The Yorks and their secret chamber in backyard

The trailer follows an elderly couple, Irene (Spacek) and Franklin York (Simmons), that has a secret in their backyard. A chamber in their backyard is apparently connected to a deserted planet and the Yorks think they are the only ones who know of this. However, they are in store for surprises when "an enigmatic young man (played by Chai Hansen) enters their lives."

we don’t know about you, but we would kill for that view 🌕🌠

Information All eight episodes will premiere on May 20

Backed by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, Night Sky will hit Amazon Prime Video on May 20. The season is scheduled to have eight episodes, all of which are going to be available on the same day in more than 240 countries and regions. The series also stars Kiah McKirnan, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández, and Adam Bartley in pivotal roles.

Information Originally, 'Modern Family's Ed O'Neill was to star

Created and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, the show has Daniel C Connolly as showrunner and executive producer. Jimmy Miller, Sam Hansen, and Philip Martin are also executive producers. Originally titled Lightyears, Night Sky was initially supposed to feature Spacek opposite Modern Family star Ed O'Neill. However, the three-time Emmy-nominated actor was replaced by Simmons in April 2021 when he exited for family reasons.