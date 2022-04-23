Entertainment

'10,000 Hours': Why were Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay sued?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 23, 2022, 02:55 pm 2 min read

Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay are in trouble over their hit song, '10,000 Hours'.

Pop singer Justin Bieber and country music duo Dan + Shay have been sued by several companies in relation to their 2019 hit song, 10,000 Hours. At least three firms brought a copyright infringement lawsuit against the trio in Los Angeles federal court on Thursday. They alleged the "core portion" of the Grammy Award-winning track has been copied from a lesser-known 1973 song.

Context Why does this story matter?

This copyright infringement lawsuit became the latest in a string of similar ones in the recent past.

Dua Lipa was hit with at least two lawsuits over plagiarizing complaints concerning her superhit track Levitating.

Similar unsuccessful suits were filed against Katy Perry (Dark Horse) and Ed Sheeran (Shape of You).

Interestingly, Bieber was accused of stealing the hook of Sorry back in 2016, too.

Suit Music stolen from 'The First Time Baby Is A Holiday'

Three companies, including International Manufacturing Concepts, Melomega Music, and Sound Gems, filed the suit, alleging 10,000 Hours has "unmistakable similarities" with The First Time Baby Is A Holiday. Originally written by Palmer Rakes and Frank Fioravanti, the 1973 song is apparently owned by these firms. However, this 1973 track was released only in 2014 by the Sony Music unit, The Orchard, per the lawsuit.

Details '10,000 Hours' cannot have been independently created: Suit

"10,000 Hours is not just substantially similar to First Time; defendants copied, in minute detail, the most important, core portion of plaintiff's song, which includes the chorus, verse, and hook," said Melomega's attorneys. "The similarities are so striking that 10,000 Hours simply cannot have been independently created." They're now demanding song credit, money in damages, and an injunction preventing further distribution of the track.

Song '10,000 Hours' came days after Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's wedding

10,000 Hours was released in October 2019, days after Bieber married Hailey Baldwin for the second time in South Carolina. Dan + Shay singers, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, were invited too. Debuting at No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100, the song also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, no statement has come from the defendants so far.