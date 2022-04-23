Entertainment

Mohanlal's '12th Man' to get OTT release; new poster out

'12th Man' directed by Jeethu Joseph is heading for direct premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is once again collaborating with Drishyam series director, Jeethu Joseph, for his next film titled 12th Man. Lalettan took to social media on Friday and announced that the movie would be headed for a direct OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar but didn't specify when. The announcement was accompanied by a new poster from the film, sending fans into a tizzy.

Joseph is known for his penchant for mystery and thrillers, and there is no doubt that 12th Man would be nothing short of an exhilarating ride.

As mentioned earlier, he collaborated with Lalettan on the Drishyam franchise.

The Drishyam films went on to receive laurels from movie buffs across the country.

And, they were/being remade in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

What we see in the new poster is Mohanlal's profile view in the foreground. Eleven other people are standing in the background, holding on to each other tightly. 12th Man is said to revolve around 12 strangers from different walks of life, who are invited to a party thrown by an unknown host at a sprawling but solitary bungalow off the city limits.

Mohanlal is joined by a host of actors, including Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Anu Sithara, Leona Lishoy, Anu Mohan, Anusree, Chandunadh, Aditi Ravi, Sshivada, and Priyanka Nair. This Agatha Christie-style extravaganza will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas. He had also backed the Mohanlal-starrer comedy, Bro Daddy. The screenplay has been penned by KR Krishna Kumar.

While Satheesh Kurup served as the cinematographer, VS Vinayak is the editor with Anil Johnson scoring the music. The team erected a bungalow in Idukki and shot most of the scenes there while a part of filming also took place in Ernakulum. Joseph had earlier mentioned that 12th Man could be filmed within the constraints of COVID-19 precautions as only two locations were required.