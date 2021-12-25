Entertainment 'Minnal Murali' review: Less superhero elements, more emotional value

'Minnal Murali' review: Less superhero elements, more emotional value

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 25, 2021, 02:51 pm

Basil Joseph directorial 'Minnal Murali' has Tovino Thomas in the lead role

Minnal Murali is Malayalam cinema's first superhero effort with young, flamboyant star Tovino Thomas in the titular role. During the promotions, both the actor and director Basil Joseph had stressed the fact that the film would be more of an emotional rollercoaster than the action-packed extravaganza that superhero films usually are. Has the Netflix film passed muster? Here is our review.

Plot Story is about the hero outsmarting the villain

Not just the hero (Thomas as Jaison, a tailor by vocation who is hell-bent on migrating to America), but the antagonist (Guru Somasundaram as Selvan in an author-backed role) are hit by lightning and develop superhero powers, which are told in scenes peppered with comedy. But what is the conflict that binds them together and who gains the upper hand (no surprises there!)?

Story Somasundaram's acting skills were not utilized to the fullest

Jaison and Selvan both develop superhero powers. While Jaison uses them judiciously, Selvan wreaks damage to the extent of impersonating the former's alter ego, Minnal Murali. Somasundaram displays excellent acting chops but it's a wonder his skills were not used well. He's not portrayed as an absolute villain and even ends up gaining our sympathies as his mean streak is due to the circumstances.

Pluses Stunning visuals; emotional elements were not overdone

Visuals by Sameer Thahir are stunning and paint the film with a carnival feel, going with the mood of the milieu, which seems set in a time when there are no mobile phones around. Emotional elements in the film work and thankfully, they have not been overdone in an obvious attempt at tugging at our heartstrings. It was subtle yet impactful.

Minuses Superhero portions were disappointingly low

The bus scene where the hero displays his full powers is a bit of a letdown as it follows umpteen clichés. A little bit of novelty could have helped. Superhero actions are less, perhaps to do with constraints of a budget. But considering one's expectations from a superhero film, we can't help but feel we have been given the short end of the bargain.

Verdict 'Minnal Murali' is not a must-watch, but an entertaining flick

Jaison's superhero costume makes an entry in the climax act only! The screenplay could have been more tightly knitted together. Lack of imagination in the stunt sequences is another let-down as the superhero genre largely relies on well-choreographed action. Minnal Murali is not a bad watch but at the same time, it is not engaging either. So, we are going with 2.5 stars.