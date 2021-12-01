Entertainment 'Minnal Murali' emerges as superhero after destruction in bonus trailer

The makers of Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali dropped a bonus trailer today. While the first trailer had given us glimpses of the actor's fun adventure after discovering his superpowers, the latest one reveals the intense side of his character. Said to be the first Malayalam superhero flick, Minnal Murali has been directed by Basil Joseph. It's set to stream on Netflix from December 24.

Context Why does this story matter?

Many Mollywood films have released directly on OTT platforms recently, like Mohanlal's Drishyam, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam, Fahadh Faasil's Irul and C U Soon, and acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery's Churuli. All performed well on their platforms. Minnal Murali, though is the latest addition to that list, belongs to a different genre altogether, so it would be interesting to see how that performs.

Comparison New trailer shows the superhero's intense side

Like the first one, this trailer too shows Thomas's avatar as a superhero but this one is much different from the earlier clip. In that video, Thomas discovers his superpowers and experiments with them along with a little girl. So, it was basically fun. Whereas, this one talks business and shows a devastated neighborhood after a fire accident, and how Thomas handles the situation.

Anticipation Both the trailers, put together, almost reveal the story

The first trailer had shown us how Thomas acquired his superpowers after being struck by a lightning. This new clip narrates the damage after a massive fire accident. Though we don't know the reason behind the inferno, we believe that it may have been caused by Thomas's character himself while experimenting with his powers. Hence, he mans up and takes full responsibility.

Team 'Minnal Murali' is backed by a talented cast and crew

Femina George, Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese will be playing pivotal roles in Minnal Murali. The film will also be streamed in Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil, apart from Malayalam. As far as the technical team is concerned, story has been written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, while Sameer Thahir has cranked the camera. Shaan Rahman is the music composer.