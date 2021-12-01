Entertainment 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi': Mithoon weaves magic with 'Radhe Shyam' song

'Aashiqui Aa Gayi': Mithoon weaves magic with 'Radhe Shyam' song

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 01, 2021, 02:25 pm

After winning hearts with Ee Raathale, the makers of Radhe Shyam dropped its first Hindi song today. Titled Aashiqui Aa Gayi, the melodious song crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon, feels warm and tender like new love. On the screen, the leads, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, beautifully present a "falling in love" story in a three-minute-long span. Here's our review.

Song Singh, Mithoon prove why they are wonder pair in ballad

Singh's soulful voice once again marks its distinction in this track. There's no fatigue in listening to his singing. The other star here is Mithoon, who has excelled himself in the department of composition, creation, and arrangement. He has also penned the sweet lyrics for this ballad. We can see Aashiqui Aa Gayi climbing up the charts and breaking some records.

Video Epic scenic beauty transports you to fantasy land

Leave it up to Prabhas and Hegde to bring a fantasy land to you. The MV begins with the male lead professing his feelings to his ladylove, followed by a cinematically dashing curtain unwrapping scene. Then we find Prabhas's character dedicating verses to Hegde's character as the latter acts all coy. Picturized in a period setting, scenic excellence on the screen will charm you.

Twitter Post 'Love like there's no tomorrow,' tweeted Hegde

Comments Ending of music video hints at a tragic lovestory plot

At the very start, Hegde talks about Romeo-Juliet and dying and the clip ends with Prabhas crying, sitting alone. So we can presume, a storyline of separation and death will be intermingled in this romantic venture. But even if we get a tragic story, the chemistry of the leads is expected to be worth it. Radhe Shyam will release on January 14, 2022.

Verdict Song has clocked in over 23L views in three hours

Clocking over 23 lakh views in three hours, the song is all set to become a super hit. Verdict: The T-Series song takes home 4 stars, while the MV gets 3.5/5. You can check it out on YouTube. The Radha Krishna Kumar multi-language directorial will also star Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in important roles.