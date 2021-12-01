'Aashiqui Aa Gayi': Mithoon weaves magic with 'Radhe Shyam' song
After winning hearts with Ee Raathale, the makers of Radhe Shyam dropped its first Hindi song today. Titled Aashiqui Aa Gayi, the melodious song crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon, feels warm and tender like new love. On the screen, the leads, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, beautifully present a "falling in love" story in a three-minute-long span. Here's our review.
Singh, Mithoon prove why they are wonder pair in ballad
Singh's soulful voice once again marks its distinction in this track. There's no fatigue in listening to his singing. The other star here is Mithoon, who has excelled himself in the department of composition, creation, and arrangement. He has also penned the sweet lyrics for this ballad. We can see Aashiqui Aa Gayi climbing up the charts and breaking some records.
Epic scenic beauty transports you to fantasy land
Leave it up to Prabhas and Hegde to bring a fantasy land to you. The MV begins with the male lead professing his feelings to his ladylove, followed by a cinematically dashing curtain unwrapping scene. Then we find Prabhas's character dedicating verses to Hegde's character as the latter acts all coy. Picturized in a period setting, scenic excellence on the screen will charm you.
'Love like there's no tomorrow,' tweeted Hegde
Love like there's no tomorrow. Presenting the first from #MusicalOfAges #Radheshyam, #AashiquiAaGayi by @mithoon11 @arijitsinghhttps://t.co/WeRGEdz1MK— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) December 1, 2021
Starring #Prabhas @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/SlvBjAkcSt
Ending of music video hints at a tragic lovestory plot
At the very start, Hegde talks about Romeo-Juliet and dying and the clip ends with Prabhas crying, sitting alone. So we can presume, a storyline of separation and death will be intermingled in this romantic venture. But even if we get a tragic story, the chemistry of the leads is expected to be worth it. Radhe Shyam will release on January 14, 2022.
Song has clocked in over 23L views in three hours
Clocking over 23 lakh views in three hours, the song is all set to become a super hit. Verdict: The T-Series song takes home 4 stars, while the MV gets 3.5/5. You can check it out on YouTube. The Radha Krishna Kumar multi-language directorial will also star Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in important roles.