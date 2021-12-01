Entertainment This is where 'Bangarraju' will stream after its theatrical run?

This is where 'Bangarraju' will stream after its theatrical run?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 01, 2021, 02:07 pm

‘Bangarraju’ is the second installment to Nagarjuna’s ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’

Bangarraju, which is the 21st full length feature film for Naga Chaitanya, is creating a lot of buzz. The film, shooting of which is still on, already has a streaming partner in place. News has it that ZEE5 has bagged the digital rights to the film that would mark the young star's reunion with his father Nagarjuna Akkineni after Manam and Premam.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Bangarraju is a sequel to Nagarjuna's Soggade Chinni Nayana. The 2016 film is a fantasy drama that revolved around a dead man, who returns to life with the help of the God of Death to settle down his son's problems. Though that movie didn't have Chaitanya aboard, Bangarraju will reportedly see him playing Nagarjuna's grandson, which makes it all the more interesting.

Information Why did makers cancel release of film's second song today?

LetsOTT Global, a trusted site for streaming platform news, informed, "Post theatrical streaming rights (of Bangarraju have been ) bagged by ZEE5." There has been no confirmation on this front from the makers though. We were also supposed to get another song of the film today, but the team is holding that back due to the tragic demise of noted lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

Twitter Post Check out the announcement here

Last month on Chaitanya's birthday, we got his first look teaser. Going by it, we can say that the Telugu film will be set on a rural backdrop and the 35-year-old's role would be vibrant. The 0:58-second-long teaser started with a life-size photograph of Nagarajuna, under which his accessories were kept. The Love Story actor wore them one by one, and entered the scene.

Update We also got Chaitanya's teaser from 'Thank You' last month

Chaitanya's body language reflected Nagarjuna's from the previous film and it was surely an emotional moment for their fans. Directed by Kalyan Krishna, the drama has Krithi Shetty as Naga Lakshmi, while Ramya Krishna reprises her role of Satyabhama. Meanwhile, read our review of the film's first single Laddunda. On his birthday, makers of Chaitanya's other project Thank You also had shared a teaser.

Information What we know of 'Thank You' so far?

Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film has Raashii Khanna as the female lead. Bankrolled by Dil Raju, Chaitanya is collaborating with Vikram Kumar for the second time after their earlier film Manam. PC Sreeram is cranking the camera, while S Thaman is composing its music.