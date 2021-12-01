Entertainment #NewsBytesExclusive: Screenwriter alleges police won't register FIR against Randeep Hooda

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 01, 2021, 01:35 pm

Randeep Hooda is in a soup for allegedly not keeping his promise to a screenwriter

In August, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was in the news for a screenwriter, Priya Sharma, had sent him a Rs. 10 crore legal notice. Allegedly, Hooda and others had given Sharma assurance of work, asking her to send multiple scripts, but in vain. Months down the line, Sharma says, the police are yet to register a First Information Report (FIR). Here's our exclusive report.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hooda, having started his film career with Monsoon Wedding (2001), took his own time in getting established as a mainstream Bollywood actor. Apart from starring in an upcoming crime-thriller series for Netflix, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor currently has Tera Kya Hoga Lovely in production. Now, this allegation can severely dampen his reputation and the legal ramifications can also pack a jolt.

Recap Here's a quick recap of the case

Coming back to the case, Sharma met Hooda's mother, Asha, on Facebook way back in 2012. Thereafter, she told Asha she had written several scripts with Hooda in mind. She was then asked to send these. Through emails, Sharma sent 200 songs and 60 stories to Hooda, Asha, Panchali Chakraborty (Hooda's manager), Renuka Pillai (makeup artist), and others. Years passed but nothing materialized.

Complaints Complainant also claimed that she faced threats from accused

Not only were Sharma's digital properties not returned, but the writer said she also received threats in the form of abuses. She has named seven individuals in her official complaint, sent to Director General of Police, Haryana this June 9. Apart from Hooda, Asha, Chakraborty, Pillai, Mandeep Hooda (Hooda's cousin), Dr. Anjali Hooda Sangwan (Hooda's sister), and Manish (Anjali's business partner) have been named.

Quotes Why are police not registering FIR?

According to the writer, who is a member of the Screen Writers' Association, Mumbai, she first complained to the Faridabad police three years ago. The police, as per her, spoke to Asha, who denied all charges and dropped the matter. Thereafter, the Surat-resident sent other online complaints, the latest one as recent as November 15. But Faridabad police are refusing to register the case.

Investigation Police cite jurisdiction issues behind not registering case

A police officer, who didn't wish to be named, told us the place of the incident was not Faridabad and hence they were not registering the case. When asked about the Zero FIR proposal given by Sharma, the cop said the complainant could file such an FIR from Hisar or even Mumbai. They noted after preliminary investigation, they've found no offense in the matter.

Emails Cyber expert proved email transactions took place between parties

Image of Priya Sharma sent by her

Sharma's lawyer, Rajat Kalsan, is of a different opinion. "There's a cognizable offense as a cyber expert has proved the email transactions took place," he said. The reports by cyber forensic expert Dr. Mieet Shah, seen by us, suggest the mails were queued/received by the recipients and these still exist in their inbox. We reached out to Hooda's manager but didn't receive any reply.

Do you know? Hooda has denied all allegations leveled in the August notice

The complainant had sought a public apology along with monetary compensation in the legal notice. As per Kalsan, the Kick actor has refused all allegations, denying the existence of any deal. Kalsan now plans to take matters to the High Court and/or Supreme Court.