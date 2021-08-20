Scriptwriter sends Rs. 10cr legal notice to Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda has found himself in legal soup as scriptwriter slapped a Rs. 10cr notice on him

Randeep Hooda, who turns 45 today, has been accused of giving false promises and threatening a scriptwriter-lyricist named Priya Sharma. Hooda and others allegedly assured to work with Sharma, asking her to send scripts and songs, but never acted upon their promise. Moreover, they also threatened her when she demanded they return her scripts. Sharma has sent a Rs. 10cr legal notice to them.

Sharma met Hooda in 2012 on Facebook

As per reports, Sharma met Hooda through Facebook in 2012. With time, she got well-acquainted with his family as well. That's when Sharma told Hooda's mother Asha that she had written scripts with the actor in mind. She then asked her to send the documents to Panchali Chakrabarty (Hooda's manager) and Renuka Pillai (makeup artist), since their production house was being established.

She apparently sent 1,200 songs, 40 stories to Hooda's colleagues

Reportedly, the complainant, who hails from Gujarat, sent about 1,200 songs and 40 stories to Hooda, Asha, Mandeep Hooda, Dr. Anjali Hooda Sangwan, Chakrabarty, and Pillai via email and WhatsApp, 2013 onward. But even though years passed, none of her work was executed, nor was she given back the scripts. Apparently, when she asked them to return the documents, Sharma received death threats.

Surat-based lyricist has complained to Range Commissioner of Haryana's DGP

According to News18, the Surat-based lyricist had sent all the original copies and she has registered a formal complaint at several places in the last two years, but in vain. Now, she has registered a complaint to the Range Commissioner of Haryana's Director General of Police, Faridabad, through email. Aside from the monetary compensation, she is also demanding a public apology.

The 'Radhe' actor has not responded to accusations yet

In the notice, sent by Sharma through her lawyer Rajat Kalsan, it has been mentioned that the harassment for the past eight years has not just affected her career but also led to "physical and mental torture." The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor or his spokespersons are yet to comment on the matter or the legal notice. Stay tuned for updates.