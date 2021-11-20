Naga Chaitanya to make OTT debut with Amazon Prime thriller?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 20, 2021, 06:14 pm

Naga Chaitanya will be seen in a negative role in his OTT series

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his OTT debut. As per reports, the Majili actor is gearing up to play a negative character in an upcoming supernatural thriller series. Directed by Vikram Kumar, this new project will be an Amazon Prime Video Original series. The actor, also known as Chay, has also confirmed his role in an earlier interview. Here's more.

Details

Shooting of the web series will commence in December

Speaking of his negative character in the series, the actor said it was a "challenge," since he has a good boy image in public. "But the fun part of playing evil is that one gets to do all the things that one would normally never do. We were to shoot it before the pandemic. But we now shoot it in December," he had shared.

Information

Chaitanya collaborating with Kumar in 'Thank You' as well

Apart from this project, the Love Story actor is working with Kumar in another venture titled Thank You, shooting of which got wrapped up in May. The film co-stars Raashi Khanna and Avika Gor. The 34-year-old will also be foraying into Bollywood with the Hindi movie Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the titular part. The film will release next April on Baisakhi.

Cast

Priya Bhavani Shankar to play female lead in the series

In Chay's web series, Tamil actress Priya Bhavani Shankar will be seen opposite him. Apart from these two, several other prominent south Indian actors will also get featured in pivotal roles. Moreover, the upcoming Prime Video Original venture will premiere in not just one, but multiple languages. Reportedly, Chaitanya will even have to undergo a makeover for this project, considering it's a supernatural thriller.

Upcoming movie

Chaitanya to star alongside father Nagarjuna in 'Bangarraju'

Meanwhile, Chaitanya will once again star alongside father Nagarjuna Akkineni in the upcoming Kalyan Krishna directorial Bangarraju. The film is a sequel to Nagarjuna's 2016 blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana. Actress Ramya Krishna will be paired with Nagarjuna, while Uppena fame Krithi Shetty will play Chaitanya's love interest in the much-awaited film. The father-son duo had earlier appeared together in films like Manam and Premam.