'Encounter' trailer: Riz Ahmed tries to fight 'bug-like' alien invasion

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 20, 2021, 05:09 pm

A mysterious threat is looming on the planet and Riz Ahmed must fight all odds to save his two kids from the danger. This is what a taut summarization of Michael Pearce's upcoming science-fiction thriller, Encounter, will look like. But in the recently released trailer of the Amazon Prime Video original film, a lot more is going on. The movie also stars Octavia Spencer.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Last year, Ahmed had blown us away with an excellent performance in another Amazon Prime movie, Sound of Metal, which also earned him an Academy Awards nomination. Now he is back as a decorated marine Malik Khan. Encounter debuted at the 48th Telluride Film Festival, also getting selected at the British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival, and Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Trailer

Khan rushes home to save his sons from alien worms

The clip opens with Khan leaving a message for his sons (Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada), telling them how he hasn't seen them in two years but still can't because he has to "keep on fighting." But then he comes across bug-like aliens and rushes home to take his kids away to safety, wherever that is. However, this journey won't be an easy one.

Moments

Spencer and others are out to apprehend Ahmed's character

As the trailer suggests, the alien bugs enter the human body and take control. And, an infected person can be identified by their eyes where the worms can be seen swimming. By the end of the trailer, Khan seems to have been already infected. So that's an added worry. Spencer's character, meanwhile, is with a team of police and soldiers out to apprehend him.

Information

It will premiere on Amazon Prime after short theatrical run

Given, there is a psychological aspect at play and such a big group of public law enforcers are after Khan, even shooting at him, the story might have other twists. There is a possibility that the entire invasion is a creation of his mind. We'll get the answer on December 3 when the film releases in theaters. It comes to Prime on December 10.