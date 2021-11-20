'Laal Hari' review: Himesh Reshammiya delivers track with '90s feeling

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 20, 2021, 04:57 pm

Himesh Reshammiya's new song 'Laal Hari' doesn't offer any novelty in its video

Popular music composer Himesh Reshammiya dropped another track from his album Himesh Ke Dil Se yesterday. Titled Laal Hari Peeli Choodiyan, the song has a melodious tune to it. You can enjoy the track on Reshammiya's official YouTube channel, Himesh Reshammiya melodies. The song has become pretty popular and reached 40 lakh views upon its release. Here's our review of the track and video.

Track

Interestingly, Reshammiya has also penned the lyrics of this song

Interestingly, the music director has also written the lyrics. The words convey a girl's feelings who is eager to meet her partner. Crooned by Arunita Kanjilal, the song has a lot of sweetness to it. The rhythm beats and guitar complement the voice of the singer, who is Indian Idol 12's first runner up. This romantic number is a must-have on the playlist.

Video

There is nothing new in the visuals of the track

Like Reshammiya's last song Mehendi Ka Ranngg, this track also has a similar setting. The same studio, same life-size portrait of Reshammiya in the background, and sound engineer's presence. The video lacks novelty. However, we can see that Kanjilal is enjoying the song. She expresses the emotions of the track perfectly. Too much focus on her bangles makes the video a monotonous watch though.

Observation

Guitar reminds you of the prelude of 'Tere Naam' song

Remember Tere Naam title track from the Salman Khan-starrer? That song had a similar guitar tune in the prelude as this track. Interestingly, that was also a Reshammiya-composition. In fact, he had given music to all the songs of that film, all of which were super hits. You will find a similarity in terms of music arrangement and rhythm in all his recent compositions.

Twitter Post

You can check out a glimpse of the song here

Verdict

Reshammiya needs to improve the quality of the visuals

Though the track has become popular online, the composer still needs to work on videos. It's a welcoming change to see new singers are not just restricted behind the mike. Composers like Reshammiya are giving them an opportunity to make their presence felt in a song through the videos. Verdict: While the song gets 3.5 stars, the video grabs 2 out of 5.