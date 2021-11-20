It's 'The Kashmir Files' v/s John's 'Attack' next Republic Day

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 20, 2021, 03:44 pm

So which one will you watch, 'The Kashmir Files' or 'Attack'?

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who created quite a stir with The Tashkent Files, is gearing up for his next. Titled The Kashmir Files, it stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi. The film will be hitting theaters on Republic Day, 2022. This means, The Kashmir Files will be engaged in a head-on clash with John Abraham's Attack, which is releasing on the same day.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

While announcing the release date, Kher, a Kashmiri Pandit himself, had said, "Kashmiri Hindus had to wait for more than 31years for the world to know their story of genocide. But now finally presenting the first ever true story of the Kashmir Genocide (sic)." Agnihotri's treatment of the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri in The Tashkent Files was hard-hitting, so hopes are high.

Twitter Post

You can check out the tweet here

Kashmiri Hindus had to wait for more than 31years for the world to know their story of genocide. But now finally presenting the first ever true story of the Kashmir Genocide, #TheKashmirFiles releases on the Republic Day 2022. Please bless us🙏@vivekagnihotri #RightToJustice pic.twitter.com/fT3dhwGzzq — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 19, 2021

Details

Expectations are high from the National Award-winning director

The movie also stars Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Puneet Issar in prominent roles. Backed by Zee Studios, the film is also produced by Tej Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Joshi (Agnihotri's wife), and Agnihotri, who had won the National Award for The Tashkent Files. The roles to be played by the actors in the film and also the exact plot are not known yet.

Clash

Know all about the film's competitor, John Abraham's 'Attack'

As mentioned earlier, Attack is also releasing on the same day. The film will have Abraham as a mercenary warrior. The action sequences will be supervised by the global stunt coordinator, Ryan Sturz, who also has worked on Captain Marvel. The plot of the film centers around a fictional hostage situation in Parliament. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Information

Agnihotri is also working on 'boldest of the trilogy'

Back to Agnihotri, he's also working on The DELHI Files, "the last & the boldest of the trilogy," after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. "Hiding truth, denying justice and no value of human life are blots on our democracy. #TheDelhiFiles is my boldest and exposes a gut-wrenching tale of our times," he informed earlier. Shooting would be done in Hindi and Punjabi.