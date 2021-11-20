Kim Kardashian funds female Afghan football players' flight to UK

Kim Kardashian helped Afghan female football players reach the United Kingdom

Popular television personality and business mogul Kim Kardashian has helped Afghan female football players come to the United Kingdom, as per reports. The women's youth development football team and their families were flown from Pakistan, where they were temporarily staying, after fleeing Afghanistan when the Taliban took over. Many organizations, including football club Leeds United, have come forward to aid in the players' resettlement.

Ever since the Taliban regained control in Afghanistan in August, they have been criticized for their treatment of women. Initially promising to uphold women's rights, the group has excluded women from the government and other public spaces. The women football players were reportedly being threatened by the Taliban when they fled the country to Pakistan using emergency humanitarian visas in September.

Kardashian funded charter flight that brought 35 footballers to London

Coming to the recent evacuation, as many as 35 footballers and their families, taking the count to 130, reached London on Thursday morning. Although they were residing in Pakistan on their 30-day visas, they risked getting sent back if no other nation took them in before the asylum period was over. As per reports, Kardashian and her SKIMS brand funded the players' charter flight.

Now, the players will spend 10 days in COVID-19 quarantine

Kim Kardashian helps evacuate Afghan women soccer players, and their families, out of Kabul today.



Kardashian chartered the plane that contained a total of 130 people fleeing #Afghanistan 🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/0BMnimXwDd — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) November 18, 2021

'[We're] extremely humbled by the courage shown by these girls'

"[We are] extremely humbled by the courage shown by these girls," Siu-Anne Gill, the chief executive officer of the ROKiT Foundation, said, adding how their courage has "inspired us to ensure that their efforts in getting over the border don't go to waste." ROKiT Foundation had organized their escape from Afghanistan. Leeds United has welcomed the players and their families, offering full support.

Read Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani's message here

Welcome to UK to the young players and their family ( 130 people ) brilliant job from all the team and parties involved 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/Vy17rnaYAn — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) November 18, 2021

Several female directors and singers have fled the country earlier

Notably, the players, who are part of the national junior girls' team, were originally set to travel to Qatar, to be housed at a facility along with other Afghan refugees. But they were left stranded after the bomb blast at Kabul Airport. Now, in the UK, they will have to plan their resettlement. Apart from them, several women--pop stars and filmmakers--have fled the country.

Meanwhile, Kardashian made headlines for her dating life too

