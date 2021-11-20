'Rehne Lage Tum Dil Mein' review: All about love, intimacy

Stebin Ben and Aishwarya Pandit's song has bagged 25L views on YouTube so far

After releasing some hits like Rula Ke Gaya Ishq and Mera Mehboob, Stebin Ben is back to mesmerize his fans with another fresh romantic song titled Rehne Lage Tum Dil Mein. Sung by Ben-Aishwarya Pandit, you can catch the romantic track on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel. The singer and actress Kavya Thapar portray lovers in the beautiful music video. Here's our review.

Song

Rajendra Salunke's 'shehnai' gives a peppy touch to the song

Ben's voice is mellifluous, while Pandit's voice is contrastingly refreshing that adds a nice punch to the song. Penned by Arafat Mehmood, this new track depicts a romantic journey of a boy madly in love with his new girlfriend. The music composed by Nayeem-Shabir complements the lyrics, while Rajendra Salunke's shehnai effect gives a peppy touch to the romantic and intimate number.

Music video

Ben and Thapar's sensuous performance will leave you stunned

Regarding the elements of the music video, the beginning looks stunning because of Thapar's glamorous avatar. But, the best part is toward the end. Ben and Thapar get cozy in the sand, looking smoking hot. She takes off her shrug most sensuously near the water, while giving Ben a sultry look. Finally, they spend the evening watching fireworks light up the night sky.

Streaming

Song is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, YouTube

Moreover, Vijay Dayal has beautifully mixed the song making the number soothing enough to listen to more than once. This love offering will surely mesmerize the Gen Z as well as the millennials. The song is currently available to stream and download on streaming platforms such as JioSaavn, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, to name a few.

Conclusion

You might want to press the replay button

Ben and Pandit's heart-warming voices and visuals together look beautiful. But, the music and video combination could have been much better. Rehne Lage Tum Dil Mein has already garnered 25 lakh views on YouTube since its release. Also, Ben-Thapar's sizzling chemistry in the song will make you press the replay button. Verdict: Both the song and video bag 3 stars each.