SpaceX Dragon launches with 2,270kg of supplies for ISS

SpaceX successfully launched its CRS-33 resupply mission today with a cargo load of about 2,270kg bound for the International Space Station (ISS) . Riding atop a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 40, the mission marks the 33rd Commercial Resupply Services flight. Within 8.5 minutes, the Falcon 9 first stage landed on the drone ship 'A Shortfall of Gravitas' in the Atlantic Ocean.

Mission details Dragon capsule is scheduled to autonomously dock on Monday The Dragon capsule is scheduled to autonomously dock with the Harmony module's forward port on Monday, August 25, at around 7:30 a.m. EDT. While docked, the spacecraft will remain affixed for several months, creating a window for astronauts to unload essential equipment, experiments, and supplies.

Reboost mission Dragon capsule will also conduct 'reboost demonstration' Along with resupply, the Dragon capsule will also conduct a "reboost demonstration" at the ISS. This involves firing its thrusters to raise the space station in its orbit. The maneuver is essential as the ISS encounters a thin layer of air molecules while orbiting Earth, creating drag that necessitates periodic boosts from supply ships like SpaceX and Northrop Grumman's Cygnus vehicle.

Cargo details Dragon will deliver new science investigations to the ISS The CRS-33 mission will deliver food, supplies, equipment, and new science investigations to the astronauts on board. Among other things, the Dragon capsule is carrying bone-forming stem cells for studying prevention of bone loss. It will also deliver materials for 3D printing medical implants that could help treat nerve damage on Earth. Dragon also will deliver bioprinted liver tissue to study blood vessel development in microgravity.