SpaceX Dragon launches with 2,270kg of supplies for ISS
What's the story
SpaceX successfully launched its CRS-33 resupply mission today with a cargo load of about 2,270kg bound for the International Space Station (ISS). Riding atop a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 40, the mission marks the 33rd Commercial Resupply Services flight. Within 8.5 minutes, the Falcon 9 first stage landed on the drone ship 'A Shortfall of Gravitas' in the Atlantic Ocean.
Mission details
Dragon capsule is scheduled to autonomously dock on Monday
The Dragon capsule is scheduled to autonomously dock with the Harmony module's forward port on Monday, August 25, at around 7:30 a.m. EDT. While docked, the spacecraft will remain affixed for several months, creating a window for astronauts to unload essential equipment, experiments, and supplies.
Reboost mission
Dragon capsule will also conduct 'reboost demonstration'
Along with resupply, the Dragon capsule will also conduct a "reboost demonstration" at the ISS. This involves firing its thrusters to raise the space station in its orbit. The maneuver is essential as the ISS encounters a thin layer of air molecules while orbiting Earth, creating drag that necessitates periodic boosts from supply ships like SpaceX and Northrop Grumman's Cygnus vehicle.
Cargo details
Dragon will deliver new science investigations to the ISS
The CRS-33 mission will deliver food, supplies, equipment, and new science investigations to the astronauts on board. Among other things, the Dragon capsule is carrying bone-forming stem cells for studying prevention of bone loss. It will also deliver materials for 3D printing medical implants that could help treat nerve damage on Earth. Dragon also will deliver bioprinted liver tissue to study blood vessel development in microgravity.
Return trip
Capsule will return to Earth in December
The CRS-33 Dragon capsule will remain at the ISS until December. After that, space station astronauts will pack it with cargo and completed science experiments for the return journey to Earth. The spacecraft is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off California's coast. This mission marks another significant step in SpaceX's ongoing partnership with NASA to resupply and maintain operations on the ISS.