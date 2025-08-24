Google's AI video generator now free for a limited time
What's the story
Google has announced that its advanced AI video generation tool, Veo 3, will be available for free to all Gemini users. The offer is valid until Sunday, August 24, at 10pm PT. The unique feature of this tool is the ability to create an eight-second-long video with audio from just a text prompt.
Usage restrictions
Video generation limit for Gemini users
During this promotional period, users can only generate up to three videos each. This limitation also applies to paid Google AI Pro subscribers, who usually get three video generations a day. However, these paid users can create higher quality videos using Google's Flow online video editor.
Feature upgrade
Veo 3's journey to Gemini
The addition of Veo 3 video generation to the Gemini platform was a major upgrade. The feature was previously exclusive to Google's AI Ultra plan, but it was made available for the AI Pro tier in May. This move opened up access to a larger number of users across the globe, not just in the US.
User guide
How to use Veo 3 on Gemini
To use Veo 3, users have to open the Gemini app on mobile or web and select the Video option from the prompt bar. It can also be found in the three-dot menu. The videos generated by Veo 3 are limited to eight seconds and come with an automatic audio track unless specified otherwise by the user.