Google's AI video generator now free for a limited time

Google has announced that its advanced AI video generation tool, Veo 3, will be available for free to all Gemini users. The offer is valid until Sunday, August 24, at 10pm PT. The unique feature of this tool is the ability to create an eight-second-long video with audio from just a text prompt.

Usage restrictions Video generation limit for Gemini users During this promotional period, users can only generate up to three videos each. This limitation also applies to paid Google AI Pro subscribers, who usually get three video generations a day. However, these paid users can create higher quality videos using Google's Flow online video editor.

Feature upgrade Veo 3's journey to Gemini The addition of Veo 3 video generation to the Gemini platform was a major upgrade. The feature was previously exclusive to Google's AI Ultra plan, but it was made available for the AI Pro tier in May. This move opened up access to a larger number of users across the globe, not just in the US.