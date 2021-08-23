Popular popstar Aryana Sayeed flees Afghanistan in American cargo jet

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 05:07 pm

Afghanistan's most popular female pop star Aryana Sayeed successfully managed to escape the war-torn country

As the Taliban takes control, Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed managed to flee the country via an American cargo jet recently. She was one of the fortunate ones to escape the chaotic landscape. Globally, people have expressed fear about the future of Afghan women under the extremist group's regime. The 36-year-old has also reportedly openly supported the Afghan Army in the past.

Details

'I'm well and alive,' Sayeed had assured online followers

On August 18, the singer shared a selfie from inside an aircraft. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," she had informed her Instagram followers. Later, her music producer husband Hasib Sayed, informed her fans that they had boarded their flight out of Doha.

Instagram Post

Husband heaps praises on Sayeed for 'fearlessly' handling situation

Instagram post A post shared by aryanasayeedofficial on August 23, 2021 at 2:11 pm IST

Quote

'The Taliban don't treat people humanly at all, especially women'

Speaking to India Today, the philanthropist expressed her concerns about the Taliban regaining control over her homeland. "The Taliban we experienced 20 years ago were not proper human beings and they don't treat people humanly at all, especially women." Having escaped on a C-17 plane on "August 16 with the help of the American Army," she is "now here in Washington DC."

Quote

I hope that the world doesn't recognize the Talibans: Sayeed

"It is astonishing how the world left Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban in a span of (a) few days. Women are scared for their lives," the television personality said, adding that, "I hope that the world does not recognize them."

Information

'Taking a few thousand civilians out won't solve the problem'

In her most recent post, The Voice (Aghan edition) judge went on to lambast the United States of America administration for leaving "Afghanistan in chaos." "Taking a few thousand Civilians/American citizens out of Afghanistan is appreciated but it won't solve the problem. What about the millions who are left behind in total chaos??" She also urged them to stop funding Pakistan.

Similar

Afghan actress Warina Hussain shared her migration story too

Afghan actress Warina Hussain, who debuted in Bollywood with Loveyatri, also opened up about the crisis. Hussain's family had left Afghanistan years ago in hopes of finding peace. "Having walked in the shoes of someone who has migrated, I can tell you that it's not an easy journey. That's why all I have been thinking about is the survival of the Afghan people."

Quote

'Women will once again be treated as second-class citizens'

Speaking to ETimes, she said she could see herself in "every Afghan person clinging onto a flight for the sake of survival." She feared, like many others, that "women will once again be treated as second-class citizens and deprived of basic rights."