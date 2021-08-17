India announces new category of visa for Afghans

A new category of electronic visa called e-Emergency X-Misc Visa introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India

The Home Ministry on Tuesday announced a new category of visas to fast-track applications of Afghans who want to come to India in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. "MHA reviews visa provisions considering the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called e-Emergency X-Misc Visa introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," a home ministry spokesperson said.

Twitter Post

Here is the tweet by the spokesperson

MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India.@HMOIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 17, 2021

Details

Seven people died in chaos at Kabul airport on Monday

The announcement came two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul airport on Monday, some so desperate to escape that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths. At least seven people died in the chaos, US officials said, as America's longest war ended with its enemy the victor.

Taliban

Taliban took over Kabul in a lightning advance

The crowds came while the Taliban enforced their rule over the capital of five million people after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country's Western-backed government. There were no major reports of abuses or fighting, but many residents stayed home and remained fearful after the insurgents' advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

Quote

Fled the country to prevent bloodshed: Ghani

Notably, the former President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country a day before the Taliban took over Kabul, wrote in a Facebook post, that he fled the country in order to prevent the "flood of bloodshed."

India's Ambassador

India's Ambassador, embassy staff evacuated from Kabul

Meanwhile, India has evacuated its embassy staff in Kabul including India's Ambassador and ITBP troops in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry Of External Affairs, tweeted this morning, "In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately."

Twitter Post

Here is the tweet

In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 17, 2021

Further details

India will facilitate repatriation of those who wish to leave

Notably, according to NDTV, India said it would "facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan" and said Hindus and Sikhs from the country will be given priority. Bagchi told reporters that the government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan.