Sabrina Lall passed away on Sunday

Jessica Lall's sister Sabrina Lall, who fought long and hard to bring her sister's killer to justice, passed away Sunday evening, after a prolonged illness. According to their elder brother Ranjith, Lall (53), had been suffering from cirrhosis of the liver. Her condition deteriorated on Saturday and she died at a hospital in Harayana's Gurugram due to multiple organ failure. Rest in peace, Lall!

Lall was 'not keeping well,' said brother Ranjith

Ranjith told PTI yesterday, "She was not keeping well and had been in and out of (the) hospital. Yesterday, her condition deteriorated at home and we took her to hospital. Today, in the evening, she passed away. She had cirrhosis of the liver and because of that, many complications arose and she had a multiple organ failure." Her last rites will be performed today.

She led movement to bring sister Jessica's killer to justice

Lall led the long process to get the killer of her sister punished. Jessica, a celebrity bartender, was shot dead by Siddhartha Vashistha aka Manu Sharma at a private party on April 29-30, 1999, for refusing to serve him a drink. Son of former Union Minister Venod Sharma, the case received nationwide coverage and Lall was at the forefront.

Lall had then forgiven Manu Sharma in 2018

Finally, Sharma was given a life sentence for the murder, which he was serving in Tihar Central Jail. In 2018, Lall forgave him and wrote in response to a letter from Tihar that she had no objection to Sharma's early release. Sharma had served 15 years already by then and Lall believed it was going to be a "catharsis to forgive and move on."

She wanted to launch foundation to help women achieve justice

Notably, the Lalls had also refused financial assistance from the victim welfare fund. Last year, she had spoken to PTI about her plans to launch a foundation in memory of her sister to aid women in similar situations. A film, titled No One Killed Jessica, was made on Lall's fight for getting justice for her sister. Vidya Balan had played that part.