Terrorist Burhan Wani's father hoists national flag in J&K's Pulwama

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 03:34 pm

Slain terrorist Burhan Wani's father today hoisted the Indian national flag in J&K's Pulwama

Muzaffar Wani, the father of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, today unfurled the Indian national flag at a government school in Tral, Pulwama, as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. Muzaffar is a headmaster at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School there. Burhan was killed in an encounter with security forces in 2016. Here are more details.

Who was Burhan Wani?

Burhan left his home in 2010 and joined the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen at the age of 15, going on to become one of its commanders. He was killed in an anti-insurgency operation on July 8, 2016, along with several other terrorists. His killing had led to massive unrest in the Kashmir Valley, leaving more than 100 people dead and thousands others injured.

Here is a video from the flag-hoisting ceremony

Burhan Wani’s father hoisted tricolor 🇮🇳 at Govt higher School in Tral. He is working as a principal in the school.

Jai Ho 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AWqkQlQt1r — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) August 15, 2021

J&K administration ordered flag hoisting in all departments

Notably, the J&K administration had directed all departments to ensure that flag-hoisting was held in all government offices on I-Day. "Independence Day will be celebrated in all schools. Directions should be conveyed to all the CEOs, Principals/headmasters to hoist national flag at all schools," according to an official order. COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings were also eased for August 15 functions.

However, many schools ignored the order

There are some 23,000 government schools across Jammu and Kashmir, however, many did not organize flag-hoisting ceremonies. An education officer said that out of 120 schools in his zone in Srinagar, only three held such a function today, reported NDTV.

Function also held at Shere-e-Kashmir stadium, Srinagar

The administration's push for organizing flag-hoisting ceremonies may be seen as an attempt to show Jammu and Kashmir in a brighter light after the scrapping of its special status in August, 2019. A function was also held at the Shere-e-Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar this morning, where the union territory's Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the tricolor.