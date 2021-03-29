Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said that she was denied a passport and termed a "threat to the nation" on the basis of a report by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Criminal Investigative Department (CID). She also posted the letter of the Regional Passport Officer, Srinagar, on her Twitter account. Here are more details on this.

Details 'This is the level of normalcy in Kashmir'

"Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID's report citing it as detrimental to the security of India (sic)," Mufti tweeted this afternoon. "This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation (sic)," she added.

Information Mufti had applied for passport last December

According to the letter attached by Mufti, she had applied for a passport in December last year. The application had been forwarded for police verification, but a negative report was received.

Twitter Post Here is Mufti's tweet

Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation. pic.twitter.com/3Z2CfDgmJy — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 29, 2021

Details Mufti was placed under detention in August 2019

Mufti, along with many prominent political leaders of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was placed under detention in August 2019, as the central government scrapped its special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories - 1) Jammu and Kashmir and 2) Ladakh. The 61-year-old leader was released in October last year.

Probe Mufti being investigated by ED in money laundering case