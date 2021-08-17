Afghan students in Karnataka worried about their future and family

Afghan students studying in the city said they fear for their kin back home and worry about what lies ahead for them

Many Afghan students who are studying in Bengaluru and Dharwad are worried following the Taliban asserting control over their home country. "We are worried about our families. The situation is very bad. I was not able to call them but when I spoke to them through the internet, they said they are safe," Haroon, who is studying in a Bengaluru private college, said.

Things would worsen under the Taliban regime: Another student

Some other Afghan students, studying in the city, who wished not to be named, said they fear for their kin back home and worry about what lies ahead for them. A girl student said the situation had improved significantly in the past few years under the US-backed government as "they built a society but now again under the Taliban regime, things would worsen."

Worried about the rules Taliban would impose on women: Student

"We don't know what rules the Taliban is going to impose on women. This is a matter of worry for us," she said. Another student said, "Most of our people are worried because we don't know what shall we do in the future. How should we stay home because we are not allowed to work after studying so much here."

Students were in shock watching the developments in Afghanistan

A deep disquiet has swept through Afghan students studying in Dharwad's University of Agriculture Sciences, as they were in shock watching the unfolding developments in Afghanistan. "We were worried about the safety of our families when the Taliban takeover had not happened. After speaking to them that they are safe, we are a bit relieved," Nusratullah Kakar, a research scholar in the university, said.

University authorities comforted us: Student

According to him, there are 15 students studying in Dharwad in Karnataka. Other Afghan students said the university authorities had a meeting with them and had words of comfort for them.