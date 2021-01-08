Maneka Gandhi, the Lok Sabha member from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, showed her high-handedness when she threatened a businessman from Bengaluru with a false molestation case after animal rights activists accused him of allegedly hitting a stray dog. During the conversation, which is now viral on Twitter, Gandhi spurned the man's requests for hearing his side. Netizens are now demanding action against the MP.

The businessman in question, Ramlingama, assaulted a stray dog after it bit his daughter. "This was opposed by his neighbor, Nitin, and his friend Malati," the officer told IANS, adding that both Malati and Ramlingama filed complaints against one another. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Sub-division) MN Anuchet added that Highgrounds Police filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) against both on January 2.

The matter escalated when Gandhi intervened only to scold Ramlingama. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told him she received several complaints against him. "Now...I am going to speak to the MLA, corporator, and to the BJP establishment...do you understand?" she asked. When Gandhi said she doesn't want goondas in the area, the businessman concurred. Not letting him finish his sentence, she threatened him.

"I will put a sexual harassment case against you. You are harassing Malati Shah, you are harassing Nitin. You are going place to place talking nonsense. You are known as a local goonda. You are jobless. Trying to get into politics, harass people through that," she purportedly said.

When Ramlingama tried telling Gandhi that his daughter was bitten, the politician called him a "liar" and "scoundrel." "Madam sorry, I didn't hit the dog with the bat but pushed it that too in self-protection and nothing happened to the dog," he said but she remained determined to not believe him. She also referred to him as a "drunkard who molests women."

Ramlingama's offer that Gandhi can have his blood tested was also spurned. He told that Malati and Nitin were egging on dogs to bite them but his allegations fell on deaf ears. "Madam...you are looking in a one-way traffic...please look both ways," he pleaded. He also told her he loved animals, had 40 cows, is a vegetarian, but Gandhi didn't pay attention.

"You will not have any animals....you will not threaten people....you will not be a local goonda...and now I am informing the corporator....that you are a character living there...I will inform the police also...any instance you will go to jail..." she went on.

Where @Manekagandhibjp says she will belive only what animal rights activists say ignoring that one of them allegedly eats BEEF. She threatens this man of putting him into Jail w/t even listening. GROSS ABUSE OF POWER @HMOIndia



Kindly stop threatening humans to save Animals Maam pic.twitter.com/WGIvrEgzIV — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 7, 2021

