Film actor Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law Aditya Alva was arrested by officials of the Bengaluru Crime Branch from Chennai on Monday night. Alva, who is the son of late Janata Party leader Jeevaraj Alva, is one of the prime accused in a high-profile drugs case and had been absconding for over four months. Here are more details on this.

Quote We received a tip that he was in Chennai: Police

"Aditya Alva, who was absconding for over four months was arrested on Monday night. We were involved in a continuous operation to arrest him. We received a tip that he was in Chennai after which a team arrested him," a police official told TNM.

Details He would be produced before a special court today

As per reports, the Central Crime Branch's (CCB) sleuths arrested Alva from a resort located between Chennai and Mahabalipuram, last night. He has since been brought to Bengaluru and is currently being questioned. Police sources have revealed that he would be produced before the special court for NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases later in the day.

Details Alva accused of hosting parties where drugs were used

For the unversed, Alva is accused of hosting parties at his farmhouse located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. It is believed that banned and narcotic drugs were supplied and consumed at those parties. In September 2020, the CCB had conducted a search operation at his resort and seized several documents. His sister Priyanka was also summoned. However, she failed to appear before the CCB.

Information Earlier, Supreme Court denied Alva's plea for bail

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed Alva's plea to quash the FIR registered against him at the Cottonpet Police Station in connection with this case. His appeal to procure anticipatory bail was also denied by the top court.

Case Actor Ragini Dwivedi and others were earlier held