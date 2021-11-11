'Mehendi Ka Ranngg' review: This Himesh Reshammiya composition is melodious

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 11, 2021, 07:18 pm

The Himesh Reshammiya composition is about celebration of romance

Music director Himesh Reshammiya released the 16th track from Himesh Ke Dil Se Album The Vol. 1 today. Titled Mehendi Ka Ranngg, the song is a romantic number. Composed by the ace music director, it talks about celebrating love. You can listen to the song and watch its video on the composer's official YouTube Channel, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. Here's our review.

Song

The track has late '90s feeling attached to it

As the music begins, you hear a line by Reshammiya and then the actual song starts. Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble have sung this number. The female playback singer's voice quality resembles Shreya Ghoshal. Words by Shabbir Ahmed are decent, while the composition by Teraa Surroor singer is catchy. However, it is not one of those tracks that will stay in your mind.

Studio Version

The video quality didn't match up to the expectation

The singers' expressions look heavily forced. Throughout the song, they are smiling at each other. As the track a being shot in a studio, you can see Reshammiya's huge photo frame along with Rihanna on the wall. If you watch attentively, you will also notice lip-sync going out of track for a second. The quality of the video is highly disappointing.

Observation

The track's rhythm might remind you of 'Odh Li Chunaria'

Remember the 1998 release Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya's title song? That track was also composed by Reshammiya. The beats and rhythm of this song might remind you of that number, starring Kajol and Salman Khan. The melodies that Reshammiya created during those years were phenomenal. Hope he concentrates more on making such songs and fewer appearances on TV shows and in films.

Twitter Post

You can check out the song here

Verdict

The audio is enough for this no impact video

The song didn't manage to get views on YouTube. It is still struggling to reach half a million. Though Reshammiya has garnered 183 million views for his Terre Pyaar Mein song, this one falls flat. In a nutshell, it is one of those tracks that can be heard just once. Verdict: While the song gets 3 stars, the video grabs 2.5 out of 5.