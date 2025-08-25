Chandrayaan-3 uncovers sulfur at lunar South Pole, marking first-ever discovery

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission has made several groundbreaking discoveries since its historic landing at the lunar South Pole on August 23. The findings have significantly enhanced our understanding of the Moon's geology, composition, and environment. One of the major highlights is Pragyan rover's discovery of sulfur at the lunar South Pole for the first time ever.

Elemental discovery Other elements detected at lunar south pole Pragyan, the rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, also detected aluminum, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon, and oxygen at the lunar South Pole. These findings provide new insights into processes occurring on the lunar surface and possible water ice deposits. The mission has also recorded over 250 seismic signals in this region of the Moon, including at least 50 unique ones not related to its movement or other instruments.

Seismic signals Possibility of moonquakes The seismic signals detected by Chandrayaan-3 suggest the possibility of Moonquakes. This is the first time seismic data has been collected from the southern pole region and the first recorded anywhere on the lunar surface since the Apollo era. The mission also measured subsurface temperatures, revealing extreme temperature variations between the surface (up to 82°C) and just 10cm below it (as low as -168°C).

Resource potential Evidence of ancient impact events ISRO has said that sloped areas near the South Pole could be cold enough to preserve stable subsurface water ice, opening up new possibilities for future lunar resource utilization. The rover also found evidence of ancient impact events and primitive mantle materials exposed by the South Pole-Aitken Basin around 4.3 billion years ago. This unique glimpse into the Moon's deep interior helps validate theories about its molten origins and subsequent evolution.