Mumbai-based robotics start-up Miko secures $155M at $550M valuation

Miko, a significant player in the child companion robot industry, is set to raise $155 million (around ₹1,325 crore) in its Series D funding round. The investment will be led by AMDG-PAX Foundation, a US-based non-profit organization. The Mumbai-based company's board has approved a special resolution to issue 22,465 preference shares at an issue price of ₹5.9 lakh each for this purpose.

Valuation boost Funds to be used for business needs The new funds will be used for business needs and other general corporate purposes, according to a regulatory filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). Entrackr estimates that this will take Miko's post-money valuation to around $550 million, a 2.7X jump from its last round.

Business strategy Miko's hybrid model and global presence Miko operates on a hybrid model, selling AI-powered robots such as Miko Mini and Miko 3 in the ₹15,000-25,000 range. The company also promotes its premium subscription service, Miko Max, to generate recurring revenues beyond device sales. It claims to have customers in over 140 countries across the US, Europe, and the Middle East.