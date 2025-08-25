Realme's smartphone with a whopping 15,000mAh battery debuts this week
What's the story
Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone with an insane 15,000mAh battery. The company teased the device in a promotional poster, confirming its global unveiling on August 27. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be powered by silicon-anode technology, which was revealed by Realme earlier this year. Despite the massive battery capacity, the phone looks as thick as any other regular smartphone.
Tech innovation
Over 5 days of usage on single charge
Realme's upcoming smartphone will sport a 15,000mAh battery, as confirmed by a teaser. The huge capacity is bigger than most rugged phones that are usually bulky. But the teaser shows a phone that doesn't look thicker than usual. The company claims this massive battery will give up to 50 hours of video playback on a single charge. It is also said to provide use for over five days on a single charge as well.
Tech advancement
Concept phone showcased in May
Back in May, Realme unveiled a 10,000mAh concept phone with an "ultra-high silicon-content anode battery" boasting a 10% silicon ratio. This is said to be the highest in the smartphone industry. The battery offers an energy density of 887Wh/L, which means it performs better than regular smartphones. The concept phone also supports Realme's 320W SuperSonic Charge tech that can charge a smartphone from zero to full in just four minutes and 30 seconds.