Realme's smartphone with a whopping 15,000mAh battery debuts this week

Realme's upcoming smartphone will sport a 15,000mAh battery, as confirmed by a teaser. The huge capacity is bigger than most rugged phones that are usually bulky. But the teaser shows a phone that doesn't look thicker than usual. The company claims this massive battery will give up to 50 hours of video playback on a single charge. It is also said to provide use for over five days on a single charge as well.