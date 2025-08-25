Data centers are driving up energy costs for consumers Technology Aug 25, 2025

AI data centers—especially in Virginia's "Data Center Alley"—are using so much power that electricity capacity prices across the PJM Interconnection region are jumping.

For June 2026 to May 2027, the price hits $329.17 per megawatt-day.

People in places like New Jersey could see noticeable hikes on their energy bills.