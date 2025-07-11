Singer Chris Brown denies assault charges; everything to know

Omololu Akinlolu, Brown's co-defendant, has also pleaded not guilty to his charges. The pair is accused of causing actual bodily harm, and they have previously denied attempted grievous bodily harm . After he was arrested during his first visit to the UK since the incident, Brown was granted bail on a £5 million ($6.7 million) security fee. Despite these legal troubles, he continues to tour with his Breezy Bowl XX tour.

Ongoing case

Support for Brown at the court

The 36-year-old singer appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court on Friday. The singer only spoke to confirm his name and enter his not guilty pleas. Around 20 supporters were present in the public gallery during the short hearing, with two of them saying "we love you, Chris" as he left the court. Brown is a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits such as Loyal, Run It and Under the Influence.