Chris Brown pleads not guilty to assault charge in London

What's the story

American singer Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm during an alleged nightclub attack in London, England.

The 36-year-old entered his plea at Southwark Crown Court on Friday morning.

He was accompanied by Dallas rapper and producer Omololu Akinlolu, who is also facing the same charges.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 11, and the trial will begin on October 26, 2026.