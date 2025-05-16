What's the story

American R&B artist Chris Brown was arrested at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester on Thursday.

Metropolitan Police arrested the artist in connection with an alleged assault at a London nightclub in February 2023.

The incident saw Brown allegedly attacking a music producer with a bottle at Tape, an exclusive Mayfair venue. The victim sustained head injuries that required medical attention.

This has cast uncertainty over Brown's upcoming Breezy Bowl XX tour.