Chris Brown sued for drugging, raping woman; singer reacts

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 29, 2022, 12:49 pm 3 min read

Chris Brown has been sued for allegedly drugging and raping woman in 2020

American singer Chris Brown has been accused of allegedly drugging and raping a woman in 2020, revealed a lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles County court on Thursday. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, said Brown had taken her to a yacht at rapper Diddy's Florida home, offered her a drink, and then attacked her. However, this isn't Brown's first run-in with the law.

Details Brown allegedly 'ignored' plaintiff's attempts at stopping his advances

According to the suit, as accessed by media portals, Brown had invited Doe, who is a choreographer and musical artist, on the yacht in December 2020. Then, he offered her a drink that left her "disoriented [and] physically unstable," following which the R&B singer took her to a bedroom and raped her. In a "half-asleep" state, Doe tried to stop Brown, who "ignored" her.

Following the incident, Brown left the room, allegedly asking her to contact him so they can talk about her musical career. In the following weeks, he contacted her to allegedly "demand" she takes an anti-pregnancy pill, which she did. Last year, the lawsuit states, he invited her to his house and "became loud and irate" when she refused to go upstairs to his bedroom.

Information She is now seeking $20 million in damages

Doe's lawyers told a portal their client didn't report the alleged assault to the police as she was embarrassed. Now, through the civil lawsuit, she is seeking $20 million in damages. She's suing for "sexual battery and rape, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and violation of the gender violence statute." While Brown didn't officially comment on this, he gave an indirect reaction on social media.

Reaction 'Whenever I'm releasing music 'THEY' try to pull [something]'

In an Instagram Story, the Loyal singer wrote: "I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [blue cap emoji]. Whenever I'm releasing music or projects 'THEY' try to pull some real bull***t (sic)." The blue cap emoticon is sometimes used to denote untruths. To recall, Brown was arrested in 2019 on rape charges. A decade back, he pleaded guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend singer Rihanna, too.

Do you know? Help for women in distress can be found here

Women in distress in India can reach out to the National Commission for Women (NCW) helpline number 7827-170-170. For any emergency assistance, women can seek help by dialing 112 as well. The contact number for Sakshi—a violence intervention center—is (0124) 2562336/5018873.