Lionsgate Play greenlights 'Hiccups & Hookups' Season 2

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 29, 2022, 11:07 am 2 min read

'Hiccups & Hookups' is returning with second season (Photo credit: Twitter/@lionsgateplayIN)

After the inaugural season of Hiccups & Hookups premiered on Lionsgate Play last November, the streaming platform has announced the quirky modern show is returning for a second season. Vasudha aka Vasu (Lara Dutta), her brother Akhil (Prateik Babbar), and her daughter Kavanya or Kay (Shinnova) will be making a return with their unfiltered conversations and loving bond. Here's what we know.

Context Why does the story matter?

The eight-episode first season was Lionsgate Play's first Indian original content, so expectations of the show performing well were high.

According to the streamer, which is backed by the famous studio Lionsgate, Hiccups & Hookups had become the "highest watched" title on the platform.

It's no wonder makers have picked it up for another season.

Also, this suggests more original Indian content is coming!

Announcement 'Our endeavor is to continue to create local original content'

Announcing S02, Lionsgate South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia Managing Director, Rohit Jain said, "After a successful season of Hiccups & Hookups, we are all set to bring viewers Season 2 of the series in 2022." "Our endeavor is to continue to create local original content that connects with audiences." Dutta thanked fans for the reception, sharing excitement for her character's arc.

Quote 'This time expect a lot of drama, action, and adventure'

"This time expect a lot of drama, action, and adventure (pun intended)," said Babbar. "The first installment was loved and appreciated, and I'm sure the new season will add to the love," he added. While we do not know the exact release date, the show will drop on the platform in 2022. New cast members are expected to join the Raos this time.

Information This was plot of 'Hiccups & Hookups' S01

Coming to the plot of the comedy-drama, Hiccups & Hookups featured fun, candid, and no-filter conversations between Vasu, her teenage daughter, and her younger brother. This family is transparent enough to broach the conversations that we usually keep aside for friends. Dutta recently starred in ZEE5's Kaun Banegi Shikharwati this month, while Babbar appeared in Netflix's Cobalt Blue in December.