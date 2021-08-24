Lionsgate Play announces next Indian Original 'Feels Like Home'

The show, starring Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal, and Mihir Ahuja, chronicles the lives of four men in their 20s

Streaming service Lionsgate Play on Tuesday announced the production of its next Indian Original, Feels Like Home, a coming-of-age series by Sidhanta Mathur. The show, starring Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal, and Mihir Ahuja, chronicles the lives of four men in their 20s, who move into their first house away from their homes together.

Series

The series provides a fascinating peek into the men's lives

The series provides a fascinating peek into the lives of the four men, showcasing their eventful journey and transition from boys to men, in a candid, witty storytelling style. The primary director of the series is Sahir Raza. Mathur, Founder Writeous Studio, is known for his powerful stories bending stereotypes with titles like Little Things, Minus One, and What the Folks.

Content

Looking to create a mix of premium content: Managing Director

"At Lionsgate Play we're looking to create a fantastic mix of premium content from Global to Indian," Rohit Jain - Managing Director Lionsgate South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia, stated. "Our Indian original slate is well rounded with stories from an urban family to college drama and now a sneak-peek into lives of four boys who our viewers will love," he said.

Show

Show will depict how youngsters deal with life: Mathur

"We want to tell more local stories and bring them to a global audience by continuing to expand our slate of Indian Originals across languages and genres. We're proud to add our latest original series featuring cutting-edge young talent that will resonate with our audience," Jain said. Mathur said the show will depict how youngsters deal with what life throws at them.

Platform

Lionsgate Play had announced its first Indian original in February

"We have a very talented cast on board, and we're so happy to have the series presented exclusively on Lionsgate Play, which has become the new go-to entertainment platform for young adults," he added. In February, Lionsgate Play announced its first Indian original: the remake of the American comedy-drama series Casual, starring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar.