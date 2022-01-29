Entertainment

'Siruthai' Siva, Sudha Kongara to helm Suriya's upcoming projects?

'Siruthai' Siva, Sudha Kongara to helm Suriya's upcoming projects?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 29, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Suriya had earlier collaborated with Sudha Kongara for 2020 film 'Soorarai Pottru'

It looks like Kollywood actor Suriya is on a spree of signing new movies. Following the tremendous success of his recent OTT release Jai Bhim (2021), the actor's fans are eagerly waiting for his next films. Now, as per reports, he will be collaborating with directors "Siruthai" Siva and Sudha Kongara for his next films. However, there is no official announcement on this yet.

Context Why does the story matter?

Before Jai Bhim, Suriya was seen in Soorarai Pottru (2020), which was also directed by Kongara. It was one of the most critically acclaimed films and had received laurels from fans, too.

Siva, on the other hand, had Rajinikanth as the lead actor in his last film Annaatthe (2021). Though the film mostly received negative feedback, it reportedly was a box office hit.

Information More details are expected to be announced soon

Coming back to his films with Siva and Kongara, the news surfaced after the Singam actor revealed these collaborations during a conversation about his recent film Jai Bhim with Variety. However, there is no more information available about these yet-to-be-titled upcoming projects. It is expected that the makers will soon announce more details about these ventures.

Details 'Jai Bhim' got featured on Oscars' YouTube channel

Coming to Jai Bhim, the film recently made headlines after becoming one of the two Indian movies to become eligible for this year's Academy Awards. The other eligible Indian film is Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan. Recently, a clip from Jai Bhim, with its director TJ Gnanavel breaking down the scene, got featured on the Oscars' official YouTube channel.

Updates Suriya's films that are currently in the making

As far as Suriya's upcoming films are concerned, he has a huge lineup of films that are to be released this year. This includes Pandiraj's Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which is slated to be released on February 4. He also has a film with director Bala. And, he will soon start shooting for a film, titled Vaadivaasal, with ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran.