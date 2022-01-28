Entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty's OTT debut 'Bestseller' premieres on February 18

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 28, 2022

Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan will lead web series 'Bestseller' soon

A legend of Indian cinema, Mithun Chakraborty, is all set to debut on the digital scene with the Amazon Prime Video web series, Bestseller. Now, makers have announced the project will be premiering on the platform next month. Alongside Chakraborty, it will also star his Luck co-star Shruti Haasan, among others. In fact, the release date was announced on Friday to mark Haasan's birthday.

Announcing the project, a poster was also dropped online. Alongside Chakraborty and Haasan, the eight-episode psychological thriller will also feature Gauahar Khan, Arjan Bajwa, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni. Like the title suggests, books have a crucial role to play and a whole pile of hardcovers is part of the poster, too. Bestseller is set to premiere on February 18.

Bestseller is going to be a "nail-biting, new-age suspense thriller weaving a world where every action has multiple meanings," as per a press release. Coming to the plot, nothing exact has been revealed. But the show will feature "the lives of two strangers suddenly [colliding]" following which, "their hidden motivations and ambitions surface and create a domino effect on many lives."

News of Chakraborty and Haasan collaborating again for a web series had surfaced last month. The tale is said to be based on Ravi Subramanian's novel, The Bestseller She Wrote. Backed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the project is being directed by Mukul Abhyankar of Missing fame. While Chakraborty will be seen in The Kashmir Files next, Haasan has Salaar opposite Prabhas in the making.

This announcement comes days after the 71-year-old opened up about COVID-19's impact on his business. Chakraborty, who runs a chain of hotels/restaurants recalled there was a time when they couldn't even sell a single cup of coffee. Saying he was the "only earning member," Chakraborty revealed how worried he was for his family. He returned as a TV judge on Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.