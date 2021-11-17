Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar come aboard reality show as judges

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 17, 2021, 07:14 pm

The upcoming reality show will air on Colors TV

TV viewers will soon get another reality show. Titled Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan, it will have Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty as judges. To be aired on Colors TV, audition for the same is on and a release date will be announced sometime later. To note, both Chakraborty and Johar have been judges on several reality TV shows before.

Significance

Why is this story important?

According to the makers' statement, the show will bring out "unexplored talent of the country to the forefront." Anyone, from singers, dancers, stuntmen, comedians, magicians, and more "are welcome to dazzle everyone with their talent." Given such a pan-India platform, and having such noted names as judges aboard, it will surely serve as a good scope for unknown talents to come to the fore.

Information

An absolute honor to judge the amazing talent, says Johar

Johar, who has judged shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and India's Got Talent 4, said the show will bring "a massive opportunity for all the talented people out there to live this moment in front of millions of people." "It will be an absolute honor to judge the amazing talent that is about to make its way to the grand stage," he added.

Quote

'Most perfect platform for talents to set stage on fire'

Chakraborty, on the other hand, said Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan will be a "perfect platform" for the "incredibly talented" people of the country. "Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan has arrived as the most perfect platform for such talents to step up and set the stage on fire like never before. More power to Colors for creating this for TV audience," added the 71-year-old.

Update

For now, Johar's slate is full with interesting projects

Apart from this, Johar is a busy man with a lot of ongoing projects. Recently, his Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios announced a project titled Govinda Naam Mera featuring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani. He is also producing Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Liger and his directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani complete his slate for now.