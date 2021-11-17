Despite negative reviews, 'Red Notice' becoming Netflix's biggest film yet?

'Red Notice' emerging as a darling of Netflix viewers

Despite receiving mostly negative reviews, Netflix's Red Notice is slowly on the path of being the most popular film ever on the streaming platform. Data, released by a new website that the OTT giant recently launched, says that the Rawson Marshall Thurber-directorial clocked in 148.7 million hours viewing time ever since its release. This is just next to the list's topper Squid Game.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Red Notice, featuring big stars like Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson, failed to receive love from critics, but managed to impress fans. Its 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is proof enough. It also had the biggest opening day a film has ever had on Netflix. Given the difference in reception, it would be interesting to see how the film fares going ahead.

Details

Netflix launched a new website for this data

The film hit Netflix on November 12 and over the weekend, it scorched the charts in 90 countries. It became number one in those places. All these numbers are taken from https://top10.netflix.com/, a new website launched by Netflix that will release updated list every Tuesday. Meanwhile, Squid Game had released on the platform in September and this week, it clocked over 42 million hours.

Question

Can 'Red Notice' beat two of biggest films on Netflix?

For now, Sandra Bullock's thriller Bird Box is the best movie, as far as the hours are concerned. The film received 282 million viewing hours in a month of its release. On the other hand, if the number of households is taken into account, Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction is the biggest film on the platform. So, can Red Notice beat the two? Let's see.

Anticipation

'Narcos: Mexico' S03 became the most popular show this week

Coming back to the metrics, as mentioned earlier, Squid Game season one became the most watched show/film on Netflix boasting of a solid 1.6bn viewing hours till now. Of all the English shows currently there on the platform, Narcos: Mexico season three became the most popular in this past week. The edition that hit Netflix on November 5 received a good 50.3mn viewing hours.