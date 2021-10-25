'Squid Game'-themed apps on Android could steal your money

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Published on Oct 25, 2021, 04:48 pm

Netflix's Squid Game web series is all the rage these days and Google's Play Store has not been spared from the hype. There are over 200 Squid Game-themed apps on Android's official app store. However, researchers have discovered that some of these themed apps are spreading the infamous Joker malware that can steal your banking data. Here's how you can stay safe.

Discovery

ESET security researcher confirms an app had Joker malware

One particular Squid Game-themed wallpaper app on the Google Play Store named "Squid Game Wallpaper 4K HD" was found to be laced with the Joker malware. The malicious app was first discovered by reverse engineer and security researcher @ReBensk on Twitter. The app was also analyzed by ESET Android malware researcher Lukas Stefanko, who corroborated the presence of Joker malware components in the app.

Twitter Post

Stefanko shared his findings on Twitter

Squid Game themed Android Joker



1) downloads and executes native lib

2) native lib downloads and executes apk payload



Running this app on device might result in malicious ad-fraud and/or unwanted SMS subscription actionshttps://t.co/PTDtPlUkBy pic.twitter.com/AFs8gkEuab — Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) October 19, 2021

Joker malware subscribes to services, spams victim with advertisements

For the uninitiated, the Joker malware has been around for years now. It propagates by being injected into seemingly ordinary apps as a payload. Interestingly, the Joker malware's activities are initiated the moment the app is launched. Unbeknownst to the user, the Joker malware subscribes to paid services and bills the user's device for it. It is also capable of stealing banking information.

Safety first

Thumb rule: Don't download unofficial apps, especially not for wallpapers

The malicious Squid Game wallpapers app was downloaded at least 5,000 times before Google kicked it off the Play Store. Stefanko rightly suggested it's a good idea to read reviews from others that could "suggest what the app is about." Additionally, we suggest you download wallpapers from Google Images or stock photo websites like Shutterstock and Pexel instead of suspicious-looking themed apps.

Ride along

Apps leverage ads to make money off 'Squid Game's popularity

Although not found to be laced with malware, several other unofficial applications from small-time developers are trying to piggyback on the viral show's popularity. Stefanko noted that while being rudimentarily constructed and safe to use, these apps (and their developers) are all trying to make a quick buck by peppering the user with intermittent and annoying advertisements.

Twitter Post

Stefanko shares crude unofficial apps misusing 'Squid Game's popularity