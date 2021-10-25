Reliance's JioPhone Next to be launched on November 4

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 25, 2021, 01:34 pm

JioPhone Next's India launch date confirmed

Reliance Jio is all set to launch its first-ever smartphone, the JioPhone Next, in India this Diwali i.e. on November 4. Developed in partnership with Google and Qualcomm, the handset will come with a customized Android software along with features like Google Assistant, camera filters, and pre-loaded Jio apps. It is also tipped to offer an HD+ display and a Snapdragon 215 chipset.

Design and display

The phone will have a 5.5-inch LCD panel

The JioPhone Next will have a conventional screen with thick top and bottom bezels. The power button and volume controls will be housed on the ride side. On the rear, there will be a capsule-shaped camera module with a single lens, Jio's logo, and speaker grille. The handset will bear a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Information

It will sport a 13MP rear camera

The JioPhone Next will be equipped with a single 13MP camera on the back, possibly with digital zoom support. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will be loaded with up to 32GB of storage

The JioPhone Next will be powered by a Snapdragon 215 processor, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) with some customizations and will pack a 2,500mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

JioPhone Next: Pricing and availability

Reliance Jio will announce the official pricing and availability details of the JioPhone Next at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on November 4. However, the handset is rumored to cost around Rs. 3,499.