Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is now available in four color options

Samsung has launched a new Awesome Mint color option for the Galaxy A52s 5G in India. It joins the existing Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, and Awesome White shades that were announced at the time of launch in September. To recall, the device comes with a Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Freshen up your style with the #GalaxyA52s5G in Awesome Mint. Take on the world with this show-stopping color and flaunt your stunning smartphone. Own now, starting at ₹ 29999, inclusive of ₹ 6000 cashback or upgrade bonus. pic.twitter.com/yqpOTvyGm9 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) October 14, 2021

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, IP67-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 800-nits of brightness.

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 37,499 for the 8GB/128GB version. Samsung is also offering a Rs. 6,000 cashback offer on ICICI Bank card transactions.