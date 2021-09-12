Samsung unveils Business Editions of Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro
Samsung has introduced Business Edition models of its Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro laptops in the US. They carry a starting price tag of $899 (roughly Rs. 66,000) and are similar to the standard models but run on the Pro versions of Windows 10 or Windows 11. The laptops are backed by 11th-generation processors and are Intel Eco certified. Here's our roundup.
The devices offer a Super AMOLED screen
The Samsung Galaxy Book and Book Pro Business Editions feature a slim body with narrow bezels, a large touchpad, and two screen sizes each: 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch Super AMOLED panels, with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The Pro version also sports a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, and tips the scales at 2.31kg.
Latest 11th-generation Intel processors fuel the machines
The Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro Business Editions draw power from 11th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 chipsets, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run on Windows 10 Pro, which is upgradable to Windows 11 Pro.
Galaxy Book Pro has a 720p HD web camera
The Samsung Galaxy Book and Book Pro Business Editions are equipped with a host of I/O ports, including one Thunderbolt port, two USB 3.2 ports, a Type-C port, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and an HDMI slot. For wireless connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition also has a dual-array digital microphone and a 720p HD webcam.
How much do they cost?
Samsung Galaxy Book (i5/16GB/15.6-inch) costs $899 (roughly Rs. 66,000), whereas the Pro variant's 13.3-inch model is priced at $1,099 (around Rs. 80,800) while the 15.6-inch machine costs $1,199 (approximately Rs. 88,200). The laptops are currently up for purchase in US.