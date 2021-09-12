Samsung unveils Business Editions of Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro

Written by Harshita Malik

Samsung has introduced Business Edition models of its Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro laptops in the US. They carry a starting price tag of $899 (roughly Rs. 66,000) and are similar to the standard models but run on the Pro versions of Windows 10 or Windows 11. The laptops are backed by 11th-generation processors and are Intel Eco certified. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The devices offer a Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy Book and Book Pro Business Editions feature a slim body with narrow bezels, a large touchpad, and two screen sizes each: 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch Super AMOLED panels, with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The Pro version also sports a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, and tips the scales at 2.31kg.

Latest 11th-generation Intel processors fuel the machines

The Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro Business Editions draw power from 11th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 chipsets, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run on Windows 10 Pro, which is upgradable to Windows 11 Pro.

Connectivity

Galaxy Book Pro has a 720p HD web camera

The Samsung Galaxy Book and Book Pro Business Editions are equipped with a host of I/O ports, including one Thunderbolt port, two USB 3.2 ports, a Type-C port, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and an HDMI slot. For wireless connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition also has a dual-array digital microphone and a 720p HD webcam.

How much do they cost?

Samsung Galaxy Book (i5/16GB/15.6-inch) costs $899 (roughly Rs. 66,000), whereas the Pro variant's 13.3-inch model is priced at $1,099 (around Rs. 80,800) while the 15.6-inch machine costs $1,199 (approximately Rs. 88,200). The laptops are currently up for purchase in US.