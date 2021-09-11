#DealOfTheDay: Realme X7 Max 5G available with attractive offers

Discounts offered on Realme X7 Max 5G on Flipkart

If you are looking to buy a mid-range 5G smartphone, you might need to stop by for this deal. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the Realme X7 Max 5G handset along with further benefits on prepaid orders. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing a discount on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards along with huge exchange benefits.

Information

Everything to know about the deal

Realme X7 Max 5G (8GB/128GB) is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 26,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999). Buyers can avail Rs. 6,000 discount on prepaid debit/credit card transactions and 5% off with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. There's also an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,000.

Design and display

It flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

Realme X7 Max 5G is available in three color options

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme X7 Max 5G features a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit and a full-length shiny strip. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 Max 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 50W fast-charging

Realme X7 Max 5G is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging and 2.5W reverse charging support. The handset also offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.