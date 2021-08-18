Samsung Galaxy A03s goes official in India at Rs. 11,500

Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A03s handset in the Indian market. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 11,499 and is available via popular online and offline sales platforms. The Galaxy A03s comes with entry-level specifications, including a 6.5-inch display, a Helio P35 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy A03s weighs 196 grams

The Samsung Galaxy A03s features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It measures 164.2x75.9x9.1mm and is offered in Black, Blue, and White color options.

The phone gets a 5MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy A03s offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary shooter, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

It runs on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A03s draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A03s: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB/32GB model while the 4GB/64GB variant costs Rs. 12,499. It is available for purchase via Samsung's official website and other online as well as offline sales channels.