Samsung Galaxy A03s tipped to cost Rs. 11,500 in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 16, 2021, 07:14 pm

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy A03s model in India soon. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the pricing details of the handset. As per the report, it will cost Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB version. The Galaxy A03s will come with an HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

Design and display

The phone will have a 6.5-inch TFT panel

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The device will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is expected to be offered in White, Blue, and Black color options.

Information

It will sport a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A03s will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI Core 3.1

The Galaxy A03s will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. A 6GB/128GB version is also rumored. The device will boot Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It will offer support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A03s: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy A03s will cost Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant in India. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch.