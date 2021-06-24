Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 receives FCC certification, launch imminent

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 to feature 9W wireless charging

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone in August this year, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 model. In the latest development, the handset (model number SM-F711U) has bagged the FCC certification. As per the listing, the Galaxy Z Flip3 will support 5G network, 9W wireless charging, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. Here's our roundup.

It will sport a 1.83-inch cover display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will reportedly feature a clamshell design with slim bezels and an in-display camera. On the outer body, it will house a dual camera module and a 1.83-inch secondary screen with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset shall sport a 6.7-inch or 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be available in four colors.

There will be a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to bear a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 10MP in-screen camera.

The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 3,273mAh battery with 15W wired and 9W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing details of the Galaxy Z Flip3 will be announced during its launch, which is said to happen on August 3. However, considering the purported specifications and features, it should cost upwards of Rs. 70,000.