Nothing ear (1) India pre-orders to begin tomorrow: Details here

Aug 16, 2021

Nothing ear (1) will be up for pre-orders in India via Flipkart

Nothing's ear (1), which was launched in India, last month will be up for pre-orders starting tomorrow i.e. August 17 via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 5,999. As for the key highlights, the TWS earphones come with a transparent design, Active Noise Cancellation feature, and offer up to 34 hours of battery life with the carry case. Here's our roundup.

Design

The earphones are sweat and splash resistant

The Nothing ear (1) has a transparent design with white silicone tips and IPX4-rated build quality for sweat and splash resistance. Each bud weighs 4.7 grams and offers in-ear detection, gesture controls, as well as a transparency mode. Similar to the earphones, the carry-cum-charging case also flaunts a see-through design. It has a button for pairing and a USB Type-C port.

Information

Each bud has three high-definition microphones

Each of the Nothing ear (1) buds is equipped with an 11.6mm dynamic driver and three high-definition microphones. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and offers 'Light' and 'Maximum' modes for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology that blocks out unwanted surrounding noise.

Battery life

The case supports wired and wireless fast-charging

The Nothing ear (1) carry-cum-charging case packs a 570mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 24 hours of backup with ANC on and up to 34 hours of playtime with ANC off. It supports wired and Qi wireless fast-charging. A single bud is touted to last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on.

Pocket-pinch

Nothing ear (1): Pricing and availability

In India, the Nothing ear (1) carries a price-tag of Rs. 5,999. It will be up for bookings starting tomorrow i.e. August 17 via Flipkart from 12pm onwards. As a part of the launch offer, customers will get a free 6-month Gaana Plus subscription as well as Rs. 500 discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions.