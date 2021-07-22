Samsung releases Android 11 update for Galaxy M01s in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 12:06 am

Samsung Galaxy M01s receives Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 update in India

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 update for its Galaxy M01s smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI, improved performance, one-time permissions, chat bubbles, double-tap gesture to lock the screen, and improved Digital Wellbeing. It also bumps the Android security patch to July 2021. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest Android 11 update for the Samsung Galaxy M01s carries version number M017FXXU2CUG1 and is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, users can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Design and display

It sports a 6.2-inch display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M01s features a plastic body with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a pill-shaped dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is available in Blue and Gray color options.

Information

There is a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M01s packs a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone has a 4,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M01s draws power from a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. At the heart, it is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1. The handset offers a host of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.